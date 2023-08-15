Top high school basketball player Caleb White collapsed and died during practice

One of the top high school basketball players in the US died on Aug 10 after he got a heart attack during practice. Pinson Valley High School principal Michael Turner said that the boy, Caleb White collapsed and died during practice in Pinson, Alabama.

His grandfather George Vanradoe Jr wrote in an FB post, “Our whole family was really looking forward to his upcoming senior season and afterwards, playing for a D-1 school and then perhaps the NBA, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

He described Caleb as someone who was very respectful had high intellect and was an excellent role model. He played the position of point guard for the school team.

Caleb not the only one

According to one study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, basketball players had the highest incidence of cardiac arrest and death among athletes. This was partly due to the intensity of the game and competition.

Last month, LeBron James’s son, Bronny James was rushed to the ICU after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at the University of Southern California.

- Advertisement -

In 2020, a university student who was playing for the University of Florida collapsed on the court.

An autopsy is also scheduled for White. The town’s mayor also posted a note on social media giving his heartfelt condolences and faculty at Pinson Valley.

White was in the running for Player of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A.

Emergency services did try to save his life when he collapsed during the match and he was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead.

Alabama High School Athletic Association executive director, Alvin Briggs. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb’s family, his classmates and extended school family. He was an outstanding student-athlete who played in the North-South All-Star Basketball Game last month. He was an outstanding student-athlete and role model.”

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Royal Intrigue: Kate Middleton’s late-night secret calls to Prince Harry unveiled

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts