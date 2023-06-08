Highlander Bar: The Scottish Experience in the Heart of Singapore

Nestled in the heart of Singapore, Highlander Bar has become an iconic entertainment and drinking venue over the years. Recently, it relocated from Clarke Quay to a new venue at Millenia Walk, offering a world-class live music entertainment experience, large selection of whiskies and drinks, and authentic Scottish fare. The new outlet boasts a purpose-built stage and sound system for live entertainment, a Scottish-accentuated menu, and an alfresco area that overlooks the Park and Dine section of Millenia Walk. In this article, we take a closer look at Highlander Bar and its offerings.

Live Music Entertainment: A Unique Experience Every Night

Highlander Bar at Millenia Walk is the only venue in the area that offers daily live band performances. The resident band, Enigma, together with OneLove and ENT, provides an unparallelled entertainment experience from 9pm every night. In between band sets, Highlander’s resident DJ spins all-time favourite hits to keep the party going. The sound system and state-of-the-art lighting add to the overall experience, making it an unforgettable night for guests.

Highlander Bar is committed to providing a unique experience every night, with each band bringing its own style and genre to the stage. From classic rock to pop, blues, and jazz, there’s something for everyone. The stage and sound system have been designed to provide optimal acoustics, allowing guests to enjoy the music in all its glory.

A Scottish Experience: From Whiskies to Scottish Fare

Highlander Bar was founded 16 years ago by the late Scottish entrepreneur, George Clark Martin, and has since grown into a one-stop entertainment venue offering world-class live music entertainment, large selection of whiskies and drinks, and authentic Scottish fare. The Clarke Quay outlet had thought it would focus on serving Scottish whiskies only, but over time, it started to add a 2-piece, then 3-piece band, and eventually a stage had to be carved out for a 7-man band.

Highlander at Millenia Walk continues to serve the company’s signature Scottish-accentuated menu, with a new emphasis on food to broaden the Scottish experience even more. Of note are the bar’s Scottish dishes like the Haggis Stuffed Grilled Chicken, Beef and Guinness Pie, and Scotch Eggs. Slow-cooked and lovingly prepared, these signature dishes are a must-try for anyone wanting a taste of true Scotland.

- Advertisement -

The experience is amplified with service provided by the staff in kilts, adding to the overall Scottish ambiance of the bar. Highlander’s Scottish shareholders, the majority of whom are based in Scotland, continue to support the Scottish heritage of the establishment, including kilt-wearing at Highlander!

A Unique Ambiance: The Decor and Alfresco Area

The Highlander Bar at Millenia Walk offers a unique ambiance that is reminiscent of the former Highlander at Clarke Quay, yet modern and comfortably inviting with modern furniture and new replicas of the natural wood carved and gnarled antlers lights that mimic the bar’s logo. The new outlet not only features a wall that conceals its kitchen and back offices but also includes stag heads and a hand-painted wall by a local artist, all designed to lend an authentic, classy, and yet mysterious look to the place.

Highlander’s alfresco area overlooks the Park and Dine section of Millenia Walk, making it extremely accessible as one can park and literally walk two steps into the bar. This parking spot is also a preferred supercars spot, and one can enjoy the bustling after-work view from this spot. The alfresco area offers a great spot for guests to relax, unwind and enjoy the live music while taking in the view.

Website: www.highlanderasia.com

- Advertisement -

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HighlanderAsia

Instagram: www.instagram.com/highlandersg

Official Hashtags: #highlandersg #highlander #thebandenigmasg #entband #onelove_sg

Read More News

The photo above is from Highlander Bar

Related Posts