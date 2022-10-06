Hilary Swank pregnant with twins

- Advertisement -

Hollywood actress Hilary Swank, 48, says she is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom – and not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it. It’s such a blessing, it’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

Swank married Schneider in 2018 in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. The two had met on a blind date and were engaged a year and a half later. Before that, she was married to Chad Lowe, and they divorced in 2007.

Appearing on Good Morning America Live with Kelly and Ryan she said she was feeling great. She was on the show to promote her new series Alaska Daily which premiers on October 6.

The show revolves around true crime series that have taken place in Alaska. Swank said that it was something she never realized about the state.

“It was an eye-opening, horrifying, all things at once, things you can’t believe are happening. I want to shine a bright light on these issues especially the missing and indigenous women that, I mean, no one’s doing anything about.”

Swank played a fictional character who is a journalist from New York who moves to Alaska to work for a newspaper there. Her character, Eileen, is looking to leave her past behind and start afresh.

“As an actor, I’m searching for the truth in my characters,” said Swank.

The Million Dollar Baby actress had taken a break from the big screen in 2015 to take care of her father retired Sgt Stephen Michael Swank, following a lung transplant.

“There’s been a couple of projects that are beautiful but in the end, there’s nothing I want to do more than being with my dad in his time of need. You can’t get this time back,” she had said previously.

She had also told Entertainment Tonight that there had been many opportunities for jobs that she had passed on because, “Really, what we’re here for is our family, right?”

