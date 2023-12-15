Paris Hilton joked about not changing son’s diaper for first month of his life

Paris Hilton clarified her recent statement about not changing her son’s diaper for the first month of his life, asserting it was a playful joke. In a tweet, she explained that the initial night she brought her son home, she indeed changed his diaper, contrary to what was suggested in her earlier comment.

Hilton emphasized her deep involvement in motherhood, expressing her love for every moment of the experience and highlighting the joy she finds in being a mum.

Acknowledging her playful persona from her past TV show, she stated that her current series, “Paris in Love,” reflects a more genuine and unfiltered version of herself, though she occasionally leans into the whimsical character she portrayed previously.

Hilton stressed the importance of balancing humor with respect for genuine moments, particularly as a responsible parent, urging others to appreciate both aspects of life.

Birth of her children met with positivity and criticism

Earlier criticisms arose when Hilton’s initial comments about delaying diaper changes for a month faced backlash, with some accusing her of neglecting parental responsibilities and relying excessively on nannies. H

Hilton’s journey into motherhood, including the birth of her son Phoenix via surrogate earlier this year and her recent secret arrival of daughter London, was met with both positivity and criticism online.

Amid online trolling regarding her son’s appearance, Hilton defended him, emphasizing his health and addressing negative comments about the size of his head, affirming that he is perfectly healthy and has received appropriate medical care.

The reality TV star, along with her husband Carter Reum, expressed their joy in becoming parents and their dedication to caring for their children despite the public scrutiny.

The couple welcomed second child London

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have welcomed their second child, a daughter named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. Born on November 11, which coincides with her parents’ wedding anniversary, the birth took place at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in California at 11:43 a.m. However, the birth certificate did not mention the baby’s weight or height. Read More News