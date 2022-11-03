Will Smith may not have liked kissing Eva Mendez on Hitch due to her ‘stank breath special’ sandwich

- Advertisement -

Kissing scenes in movies can be a bad experience for some and for Will Smith in Hitch, it was all about the stank of sandwiches.

Nevertheless, locking lips comes with the territory for actors in Hollywood but their experiences range from pleasant to downright uncomfortable and it’s something we never get to hear about because let’s face it, who’s going to kiss and tell?

In a 2004 interview with Blackfilm Will Smith confessed that kissing scenes were in general difficult for him. “You can’t just snatch off when the say ‘cut’ you know?”, he said.

In the film Seven Pounds, Smith was so nervous about a kissing scene with Rosario Dawson that he asked his wife Jada Pinkett Smith to be around.

“There was lots of tongue, I mean, I got permission from Jada,” said the actor.

Funnily enough Eva Mendes did something that really put him off kissing her in Hitch. “Will put me at ease and he does smell good, but I was so nervous I thought I would have some comfort food,” said Mendes.

And that comfort food is what she describes as the ‘stank breath special’ which is a sandwich that has crushed-up Doritos, tuna fish and lots of onions.

Smith saw her wolfing down the meal and alarmed, asked her what she was doing which made her even more nervous and she started brushing her teeth obsessively. Smith later told Oprah the kiss was absolutely wonderful so she hoped it worked.

Mendez told Boston.com that she enjoyed kissing Johnny Depp in Once Upon A Time in Mexico. “I regret not kissing Johnny Depp for longer,” she said.

It looks like seeking permission or approval from Smith’s wife isn’t unusual either. According to a Nicki Swift report when Vivica A. Fox had to do a kissing scene with Will Smith on Independence Day she actually reached out to Jada Pinkett (the couple were dating at the time and not yet married).

In an interview with People magazine, Pinkett’s reply had been, “ Girl dive on, just load up on that Binaca” (breath spray).

Margot Robbie had good things to say about kissing Smith as well. On the film Focus she told E!, that the actor sprays his mouth with a magical concoction that ‘tastes like Christmas’.

