Hokkaido: A Japanese convenience store made of ice

Hokkaido-based chain Seicomart is upping the ante, not just for its offering, but for one of its stores itself.

Japan’s more than 50,000 ubiquitous convenience stores, or ‘konbini’ have always been a fascination for many for their variety of offerings.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido gets very cold in the winter.

And in Shimukappu, a town located high in the mountains where the temperature can drop down to -30 degrees Celsius, the convenience store is being built out of ice, which of course also offers sweets and drinks unique to the icy world.

In addition to regular Seicomart products, the ice store, built on the grounds of the Hoshino Resorts Tomamu resort as part of its annual Ice Village event which began in the winter of 1998, will also have an ‘Ice Chef’ counter with special frozen yogurt desserts served in dishes made of ice.

Other structures in the 11-building ice and snow winter-only enclave built on a 3.2 hectare site will include hotel guestrooms, a bar, a dessert cafe, and a wedding chapel.

This year’s Ice Village opens in December 10 and runs until March 14, open even to those not staying at the resort for a 545 yen (RM17.40) admission fee.

