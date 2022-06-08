Hong Kong artistes Carlos Chan and Shiga Lin get engaged

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong artistes Carlos Chan and Shiga Lin have always been secretive about their dating but the couple’s relationship is now official.

After two years of getting to know each other, the two are finally engaged. They met while filming travel programme, 12 Summers and were seen dating soon after. They have also met each other’s family members.

Chan, 35 also gave Lin, 34 a lovely surprise. The proposal was planned under the guise of a fishing boat trip with friends. Lin was then led away, and when she returned she was greeted by a room filled with balloons, flowers, LED lights and cake. Feeling deeply touched by the gesture she said yes to the proposal.

Chan said his plan was entirely under wraps and he only told his agency Emperor Group chairman Albert Yeung and manager Mani Fok.

Chan spoke to the media to share the good news stating, “Thank you for your concern. We are engaged and we received a lot of blessings from friends. We are very grateful.”

When asked about their wedding plans, he responded, “We don’t have a concrete plan for the wedding because we both have work commitments to focus on. Wedding planning requires consideration and time to prepare, so we will put it on hold for the time being. When we have more details, we will share it with everyone.”

Chan is an actor and producer and is best known for his work in Happiness, (2016), Legally Declared Dead (2019) and The Trading Floor (2018).

Shiga Lin whose full name is Shiga Tagushi is also an actress as well as a singer. She was signed to Warner Music Group Hong Kong from June 2010 to June 2017, she then joined HMV Music from June 2017 to December 2018 and The Voice Entertainment Group from December 2018 to currently. She holds a Japanese citizenship.