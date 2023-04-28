Hospitals PUSHING for KIDS gender transitions for BILLIONS of dollars in PROFIT? 

Conservative Americans are angry at the current push for children to transition. It is revealed that hospitals are pushing for kids to transition. Questions on whether this is for the social good or is it just another income source for the medical institution to tap into. Furthermore, not all states are allowing young children to change their genders.

According to Trending Politics, a hospital offers surgical letters for gender-affirming procedures. The hospital’s persistent push for gender transformations on young, vulnerable patients is further evidence by patient-facing resources. This includes guidelines to hormone therapy and puberty blockers. More details are available on their website with intricate graphs describing the whole ordeal.

Furthermore, The New York Post states that these gender affirming procedures are profitable. In 2021, the medical industry made a whopping $1.9 billion on these kids transitioning. It is said that it costs around $100,000 for a child to medically transition. Following that, studies are indicating that if children socially transition, they will soon follow suit to medically transition.

Hormone therapy costs around $1,500 a year. That’s not all, the industry is said to grow at least 10% a year. They state that this is a strong possibility why the medical industry is pushing to lower the age for people to begin their transition.

Twitter users react in shock towards hospitals pushing the idea of transitioning to children

Ugh! i don't even wanna open the article, it makes me sick what they will do for money. — Skonz (@theonlyskonz) April 27, 2023

Clown world tweets that this whole idea is sickening. Users are showing disgust with the medical industry for playing around with children in order to make a quick buck. Currently, this is just an alleged claim.

Unfortunately, there are a plethora of comments against the LGBTQ+ community because of this. It is said that there is a civil war among the community members as the LGB part of the movement wants to disown the TQ+. In Britain, there is a new community, the LGB alliance, where they are calling for the removal of the others in their group.

My opinion only: I feel the age should be 25-26 minimum. A person's brain isn't fully developed yet at age 18. Most don't begin to know what it is they even want to do in life till about this age. Some develop more slowly than others emotionally as well. Boys develop more slowly… — CBear (@GoldenWing2022) April 27, 2023

A plethora of users state that the age of transition should be only for those who are above 18 years old. This is due to the fact that children can have a fickle mind when it comes to something as serious and major as this. Others suggest that a medical transition should only happen to those 25 years old and up as they are fully mentally aware of the implications.

