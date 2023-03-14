Hugh Grant wins Oscar as “Jerk of the Night”

“Hugh Grant wins the Oscar for…Jerk of the Night!!!” one Twitter user said of Hugh Grant after his awkward interview with Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet.

The “Love Actually” star is the subject of social media jokes and disapproval on Sunday night after a difficult moment with Academy Awards red carpet presenter Ashley Graham.

Hugh Grant Disinterested

The model, stunning in an utter black Alberta Ferretti gown, began the interview by asking an apparently disinterested Grant about his excitement for the night.

In response, the “Notting Hill” actor hesitantly responded, “It’s fascinating. The whole of humanity is here. It’s a vanity fair.”

The Sports Illustrated model appeared to think he was referring to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but many netizens suspect he was referring to “a scene or place characterized by frivolity and ostentation” as defined by Merriam-Webster.

Then she asked again whether he was rooting for any actor or movie to take home a big prize, Grant answered, “no one in particular.”

Graham then pivoted the discussion to inquire about Grant’s look for the night, a black-and-white tuxedo.

“Just my suit,” Grant said, noting that he “can’t remember” the designer and instead crediting his tailor.

Reactions

Some Twitter users had this to say of Grant’s “rudeness”:

@ReignofApril

I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him.

@jamiebgolden

Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don’t walk the carpet if you don’t walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS.

@KingOfHotTopics

Ashley Graham NAILED this interview when Hugh Grant gave her literally nothing. If you don’t want to do press or interviews, then just go to the ceremony or stay home.

@NadineBabbu

“Hugh Grant wins the Oscar for…Jerk of the Night!!!”

NOTE: Hugh Grant being interviewed by Ashley Graham during the Oscar Awards night. Screengrab from YouTube

