Hugh Jackman talks Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman says that his Wolverine character in Deadpool 3 is going to be in your face a lot more. He will be angrier and more aggressive than previously.

“There’s no choice. He’s definitely angrier, sort of grumpy and he’s gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds. Physically that is,” said Jackman.

Wolverine’s return is in part due to Ryan Reynolds’s plea for a Wolverine/Deadpool team. After Disney acquired Fox it saw the Deadpool films locked and Reynolds brought in a new pitch to revive the franchise.

“I think actually, he’d given up. I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, I can’t believe the timing of this,” said Reynolds.

“It’s been five years and I’d really never thought I’d come back and I’m really really excited about it,” he said. I’m going to have the time of my life.

I can tell you that I started back at the gym and I’m eating a lot – and I feel bad for the cast of The Music Man [his Broadway musical] for how many proteins shakes I’m having – but it’s a lot of fun,” said Jackman

Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men and after playing it for more than 15 years, he is supposed to have said goodbye to the character in 2017’s Logan.

Wolverine’s antics will be integral to the film as it will feature dialogue between the irate X-man character and the sarcastic mutant assassin Deadpool. The team-up between both has been a long-time coming. The banter between the two is likely to go down well with fans as Wolverine is very straight forward and to the point and Deadpool is constantly joking around which means they are constantly at loggerheads already.

Also both can heal themselves from any injury so fighting never brings about serious consequences. Deadpool 3 will be rated R and is going to be one of the more exciting entries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6.

