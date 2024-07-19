Hulk Hogan makes a big show ripping off his shirt, calls Trump ‘his hero’

Iconic wrestler and entertainment figure Hulk Hogan walked into the Republican National Convention stage on July 18 with an energetic speech that received rousing cheers from the crowd.

He called Donald Trump his hero and gladiator before tearing off his shirt in a kind of show of machoism and as a tribute to the presidential nominee.

Reminiscent of his wrestling speeches of yesteryear, the crowd was excited and highly receptive to his speech.

“What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next President of the United States? Enough was enough. Run wild brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again.”

He then ripped off his shirt in the same way he used to in the ring. At that point Trump clapped and blew him a kiss.

He said, ”I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent.

Hogan said that throughout his career he had seen some of the biggest and baddest dudes on the planet. But he said Donald Trump is the toughest of them all. “They’ve thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he’s still standing and kicking their butts,” he added.

The ex-wrestler also said that Trump and J.D Vance made a great tag-team.

He ended the speech, asking the question to criminals and crooked politicians. “Whatcha gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trump-a-maniacs run wild on you brother?”

The whole RNC event has been quite dramatic and full of drama and Hogan’s speech fit the bill of how it has been going over the last few days.

Trump has apparently always loved professional wrestling and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. He took part in Battle of the Billionaires at WWE’s Wrestlemania in 2007 where he beat Vince McMahon, who is co-founder of the WWE.