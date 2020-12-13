Home International share pics of hidden in plain sight. Can you spot...

Humans share pics of dogs hidden in plain sight. Can you spot them all?

The challenge was originally started on a page called Dogspotting Society

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

International
— Have you ever played “Where’s Waldo” as a kid? Do you still play those online ‘find the hidden object’ games on your phone? Then this version of the same, wherein one has to spot the hidden pooches, will make you very happy. In case, you’re not a connoisseur of such games, worry not.

These pictures shared by pet owners under the hashtag #HiddenDogChallenge will leave you thoroughly entertained, anyway. And the best perk of all? You get to see cute and adorable pooches from all over the .

In some of the pictures, the doggos are hidden in plain sight but are too difficult to find. The few images are shared on a lighter note and show the failed hiding attempts of the pooches.

The challenge was originally started on a page called Dogspotting Society where people started sharing the images using the hashtag #HiddenDogChallenge. Soon the users of the other platforms too started taking notice and participated by sharing various images, especially on .

Let’s start with this post that is captioned, “Let’s play a game of hide and seek! Can you find me?” Can you really spot by looking at the pic once?

Next in the line is this image which a room completed with a TV and couch but can you spot where the is?

“He believes closing his eyes makes him invisible and he’s obviously right,” shared an Instagram user. They’re right, hidden or not, the dog looks absolutely adorable.

Here are some of the other posts shared under the challenge:

How many could you spot?

