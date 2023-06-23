Hunter Biden allegedly DEMANDED money from Chinese businessman, conservatives claim this is AMERICA’s biggest COVER UP 

Business & EconomyHunter Biden allegedly DEMANDED money from Chinese businessman, conservatives claim this is...

Image of Hunter Biden from Wikipedia.
By Asir Fatagar

It seems that Hunter Biden is significantly dragging his father, the President of the United States down further into a rabbit hole. Furthermore, with the 2024 elections coming up real soon, Americans will now have to stomach this scandal. Some are expecting support for Biden to drop significantly as he is already unpopular to begin with. 

According to Breitbart, a recently released screenshot from July 30, 2017, depicts a WhatsApp message exchange between Hunter Biden and Henry Zhao. The screenshot shows Hunter Biden exerting pressure on Zhao for payment. Following that, he was leveraging the influence of his father, Joe Biden, who was present in the room. 

Following that, the message reveals Hunter Biden expressing his and his father’s desire to understand why the commitment is not complete. Furthermore, he urges Zhao to convey to the director that he wants a resolution immediately. In addition to this, he was emphasising the urgency by stating “now means tonight.” 

Conservatives claiming that this alleged case against Hunter Biden is the biggest coverup in American history

Americans are voicing out their frustrations. Furthermore, there are more allegations against Biden’s son stating that allegedly the DOJ had given a tip to him. If this is true, it would definitely mean that the President and his son would have time to clear out important documents. 

In addition to this, conservatives are stating that the dominos are about to collapse due to this whole scandal. However, Twitter users are stating that it is fairly suspicious to see this scandal coming out at the same time as Trump’s case. They are speculating that this was done in order to dampen down Biden’s scandal. 

Furthermore, conservatives are stating that this should have been out on Monday, as all the presses would have time spreading it. However, with this information being out on a Thursday, it would get as much attention as one would like. Conservatives are calling for the impeachment of Biden on the guise of corruption. 

Regardless, it appears that both of the Presidential nominees for 2024 have significant dirt on them, whether alleged or not. This will be a tough year for voters to fully decide on which candidate will be able to lead their country for the next four years. 

