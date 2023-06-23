Hunter Biden allegedly DEMANDED money from Chinese businessman, conservatives claim this is AMERICA’s biggest COVER UP 

It seems that Hunter Biden is significantly dragging his father, the President of the United States down further into a rabbit hole. Furthermore, with the 2024 elections coming up real soon, Americans will now have to stomach this scandal. Some are expecting support for Biden to drop significantly as he is already unpopular to begin with.

According to Breitbart, a recently released screenshot from July 30, 2017, depicts a WhatsApp message exchange between Hunter Biden and Henry Zhao. The screenshot shows Hunter Biden exerting pressure on Zhao for payment. Following that, he was leveraging the influence of his father, Joe Biden, who was present in the room.

Following that, the message reveals Hunter Biden expressing his and his father’s desire to understand why the commitment is not complete. Furthermore, he urges Zhao to convey to the director that he wants a resolution immediately. In addition to this, he was emphasising the urgency by stating “now means tonight.”

Conservatives claiming that this alleged case against Hunter Biden is the biggest coverup in American history

Justice should be served for all, regardless of their position in society. Accountability is crucial, especially for those in positions of power. #justiceforall #politics #corruption — Raider November (@raidernovember) June 22, 2023

Americans are voicing out their frustrations. Furthermore, there are more allegations against Biden’s son stating that allegedly the DOJ had given a tip to him. If this is true, it would definitely mean that the President and his son would have time to clear out important documents.

Strange….seems there is a coincidence with Hunter Biden issues and ex-POTUS Trump’s CLASS’d docs trial… The noise by Repub is just rehashing old news vs the indictment & subsequent buffoonery from Trump. What y’all fail to understand is most Dems & Independents have been — Dad4Evr (@father4evr) June 22, 2023

In addition to this, conservatives are stating that the dominos are about to collapse due to this whole scandal. However, Twitter users are stating that it is fairly suspicious to see this scandal coming out at the same time as Trump’s case. They are speculating that this was done in order to dampen down Biden’s scandal.

Held after the Durham testimony? Who knows. Cant let this die the way Democrats desire. Time to Impeach Mayorkis and Biden! Fed up with all their corruption!!! — Z (@Zclove2bme) June 23, 2023

Furthermore, conservatives are stating that this should have been out on Monday, as all the presses would have time spreading it. However, with this information being out on a Thursday, it would get as much attention as one would like. Conservatives are calling for the impeachment of Biden on the guise of corruption.

Regardless, it appears that both of the Presidential nominees for 2024 have significant dirt on them, whether alleged or not. This will be a tough year for voters to fully decide on which candidate will be able to lead their country for the next four years.

