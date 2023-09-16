Hunter Biden haunted by his felony gun charges, legal turmoil

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, finds himself in the eye of a legal storm as he’s indicted on felony gun charges by special counsel David Weiss. This latest development heaps renewed pressure on the younger Biden, whose prior plea agreement with prosecutors unraveled in recent months, leaving him exposed to serious legal consequences.

The gun charges

Hunter Biden now faces a trio of charges, including two counts related to false statements made during the purchase of a firearm and a third count for illegally obtaining a firearm while battling addiction. These charges could potentially result in significant jail time, with the false statement charges carrying sentences of up to 10 years and five years, respectively, while the possession charge may lead to a sentence of up to 10 years.

Hunter, the hunted

For years, prosecutors have meticulously examined Hunter Biden’s business ventures and personal life. Their investigation seemed to culminate in a plea agreement reached in June, which would have seen Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses. This agreement would have allowed him to enter a pretrial diversion program, sparing him from prosecution on the more severe felony gun charge.

Thursday’s indictment may not mark the end of Hunter Biden’s legal woes. Weiss withdrew the two misdemeanor tax charges in Delaware, with intentions to bring them to court in California and Washington, D.C., where the alleged misconduct occurred. Prosecutors have yet to provide a timeline for these potential charges.

Hunter Biden’s defense team insists that the pretrial diversion agreement, signed by prosecutors, remains in effect. In contrast, Weiss’ team contends that the agreement is null and void since the probation officer never signed it.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday that he would initiate an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, citing his alleged role in his son’s influence-peddling. The White House swiftly responded, calling the move “extreme politics at its worst” and affirming that “the president hasn’t done anything wrong.”

The political turmoil surrounding the Biden family continues to unfold, leaving the nation in a state of anticipation and uncertainty.

