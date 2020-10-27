Hunter Biden scandal could hurt Dems in Nov elections

Voters are most likely to believe that former Vice President Joe Biden benefitted from controversial business deals involving his son, Hunter Biden.

They believe this will hurt Biden and the Democrats in the November Presidential elections. However, at the time of writing, polls still showed no impact of the Biden Laptop scandal in the voting trends.

Leaked files from a laptop show years of Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Some emails show how a Chinese company allegedly gave the Biden family $10 million.

Biden is still leading U.S. President Donald Trump in most nationwide polls, though some states have shown a sudden shift for Trump according to some polling firms.

Other opinion polls show that Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a substantial lead. But Trump’s campaign is now trying to appeal to independent voters as well as disaffected Republican voters.

The poll from Rasmussen Reports says 54 percent of “U.S. Voters believe it’s likely that Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited from Hunter’s overseas business deals including at least one involving a company in mainland China.”

At least 44 percent believe it is “very likely” they will consider whether Biden benefitted from those deals before voting.

38 percent stated they “unlikely” believe that Biden was involved with his son’s dealings and an estimated 21 percent responded they believe it is “unlikely at all.”

The survey was comprised of 1,000 likely American voters and was conducted between October 22 and 25, 2020 by Rasmussen Reports.

On the other hand, the New York Times says there is still no indication of a swing in the post-debate polls.

While this is not good news for Trump, it also mean the Republican campaign has to work harder to get the fence-sitters to vote Trump.

Nevertheless, the www.270towin.com portal gives Biden a 6.8% lead over Trump. Other national polls gave Biden 10 to 11 points lead.

Rasmussen Reports give Biden 47 per cent and Trump 48 per cent, the only one giving Trump the lead and the closest so far in the race.