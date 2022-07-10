- Advertisement -

South Korean actress Hwang Bo-ra is getting married. Hwang has been dating Cha Hyun Woo since 2013. They went public with their relationship in 2014.

The couple have been dating for nearly 10 years and her agency Walk House Company announced that they would be getting married on July 6.

The agency made the following statement:

Hello, this is Walk House Company.

Kim Young Hoon, the CEO of Walk House Company, and actress Hwang Bo Ra, who have been in a precious relationship for a long time, will be getting married in November.

The wedding will be held privately with family members and close close acquaintances. We ask for your understanding that we are not able to give you the details.

We promise to continue to work hard so that they can show better performances in their respective careers, and we hope you send them your warm congratulations and blessings.

Hwang Bo-ra also took the opportunity to share a message with her fans saying;

“Hello, this is Hwang Bo Ra.I am writing this because I have some news that I want to personally deliver to everyone who loves me. This November, I am going to marry my partner whom I’ve been with for a long time.

“Because many people gave us their blessings for a long time, we were able to stay together with firmer hearts.I want to thank everyone who has looked at us in a good light. We’ll live happily together. Please always be healthy. Thank you.”

Hwang started acting in 2003 and was popularly known for being the “cup noodle girl” in a ramyeon commercial. She also played the daughter/narrator in black comedy Skeletons in the Closet. She won Best New Actress at the Busan Film Critics Awards and Directors Cut Awards for the role.

She played lead roles in ghost romance Jumunjin (2010), revenge drama Dangerous Woman (2011), and horror movie Navigation (2014).

She was last seen in Dali and Cocky Prince (2021) where she played a secretary. She also appeared in Zombie detective (2020) where she played the female lead’s flamboyant sister.

Cha Hyun Woo is also an actor and singer-turned-film producer and is the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo and the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun.