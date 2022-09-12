Hyun Bin’s ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ sells 1.73-M tickets; No. 1 for 4 days

- Advertisement -

Manila — Korean actor Hyun Bin’s new movie “Confidential Assignment 2: International” has sold 1.73 million tickets at the Korean box office in four days.

Boosted by the Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holiday weekend, “Confidential Assignment 2: International,” released on Sept. 7, sold 532,766 tickets and grossed $.399 million on Sept. 9, and 688,429 and $5.28 million on Sept. 10 to bring the total admissions to 1.73 million, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

Including the pre-opening screening, “Confidential Assignment 2: International” has earned $12.9 million in South Korea as of Sept. 10. It achieved a milestone on Sept. 9 when total admissions reached one million.

This is a sequel to Hyun Bin’s 2017 movie “Confidential Assignment,” which sold 7.8 million tickets and grossed $48.57 million, according to KOFIC.

“Confidential Assignment 2: International” stars Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin, Yoona, Daniel Henney and Jin Seon-kyu.

The cast also includes actress Lee Min-ji, who is best known for playing the role of Jang Mi-ok in the hit Korean drama “Reply 1988.”

Hyun Bin again plays the role of Im Cheol-ryung, a North Korean detective sent to South Korea again on a mission.

Here are the five top-grossing films in South Korea on Sept. 10, 2022:

1. Confidential Assignment 2: International (South Korea) – $5,289,175 / 688,429

2. 6/45 (South Korea) – $792,574 / 104,636

3. HUNT (South Korea) – $192,470 / 29,777

4. Hansan: Rising Dragon (South Korea) – $106,804 / 16,489

5. Top Gun: Maverick (US) – $143,215 / 14,558

