I feel people will identify with my experience, says Anupam Kher

During the , we discovered that what we need is our family members, our near and dear ones, and a working Wi-Fi, of course, says the actor

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

CelebritySouth AsiaIndiaInternational
— Actor Anupam Kher, in 2019 released his autobiography titled Lessons Taught Me Unknowingly, recently released a detailing his account of the .

The actor admits that writing the , Your Best Day is Today, was not something that he had planned on. “I did not think about writing this . I’d penned my autobiography and thought that would at least take 3-4 years to write my next book. But during this and lockdown, I thought I should write about what is happening with me and with the ,” he says.

One major reason for penning this work, he says, was to spread positivity and help people remember that the has affected everyone and is important to stay positive.

“I am an optimist. It is important to remain positive in these times. There is so much uncertainty, and there’s a fear. So, I thought the best thing to do is to write what you feel. And in those notes, there were positive situations. That is how I started writing it. I was writing about what was happening to me. Then my members including my mother and my brother tested Covid positive. Having gone through that situation, I thought if I write about it, people will identify with it,” the Hotel Mumbai actor adds.

Moreover, the 65-year-old feels that the lockdown helped many people realise the importance of family.

“In these sad times, there were so many positives that came out. We realised that we run after so many things, without any reason. We discovered that what we need is our family members, our near and dear ones, and a working Wi-Fi, of course,” he concludes with a laugh.

