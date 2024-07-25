I revere this office, but I love my country more: Joe Biden explains why he dropped out of race

US President Joe Biden spoke candidly and feelingly on Wednesday (July 24) night in his first address to the nation after bowing out of the White House race. He said he deserved a second term but was passing the torch to a new generation to unite the country, acknowledging the divisions in his own party over his age and health.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” the 81-year-old president said.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.

The best way to unite the nation

“So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation. I know there was a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

“I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country,” he said, reiterating his support for her campaign to be the next president.

Without naming the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, Biden said: “America is going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division.”

Biden recalls his achievements

In his sombre 11-minute speech from the Oval Office, he recalled his achievements since being elected president in 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

“I’m the first president of this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world,” he said.

“Today we have the strongest economy in the world, creating nearly 16 million new jobs — a record. Wages are up, inflation continues to come down, the racial wealth gap is the lowest it’s been in 20 years. We are literally rebuilding our entire nation — urban, suburban and rural and tribal communities. Manufacturing has come back to America. We are leading the world again in chips and science and innovation.”

Over 50 years of service to the nation

Looking back on his own life, the 81-year-old president said: “My fellow Americans, it’s been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years.

“Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and in Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as the president of the United States, but here I am.”

The speech had the feeling of a fond farewell. There wasn’t a heavy dose of bitterness, and there was more than a hint of pride,” said the Washington Post.

“The man who entered political life as one of the youngest U.S. senators in history is coming to terms with leaving as the nation’s oldest president in history.”

To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude. Thank you for the trust you put in Joe—now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala. Love,

