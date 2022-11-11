Ikigai Izakaya is Top Ten in The Singapore River Signatures 2022

- Advertisement -

Ikigai Izakaya has made it to the Top Ten in the Singapore River Signatures 2022.

While it is no secret that Singaporeans are foodies, We Singaporeans love our food so much that we go to great lengths to get them.

On our days off, we willingly travel from West to East and eagerly stand in queues that go on and on, just to get our hands on lip-smacking food. It is a ritual that goes on week after week.

On top of that, our city-island is popular for its mix of cuisines. Our food can be divided into six types: meat, seafood, rice, noodles, dessert and snacks. Singapore is especially renowned for its seafood. Chili crab and black pepper crab are two quintessential dishes that dominate the scene and are even greatly recommended to tourists.

If you love to eat, it would be almost impossible not to love Izakayas. Izakayas are generally casual eateries that serve alcohol and snacks. Ikigai, a modern-styled Izakaya, gives a spacious al-fresco dining look and experience to its customers. Typically cozy and sometimes cramped, it is a place for colleagues and friends to hang out after work. It serves good food in a friendly ambiance that appeals particularly to working professionals who would like to wind down near the river, indoors or outdoors, in comfort and style.

Enjoy A Glass Of Sparkling Sake At Ikigai

Sparkling sake, also dubbed as the champagne of Japan, is a drink with the taste profile of traditional sake but coupled with the zest of bubbles. It is a bubbly and refreshing drink with a taste you can enjoy, whether you are a fan of sake or not. For fans of sparkling wine and champagne, this is a definite must-try and Ikigai is one of the places serving.

The owners of Ikigai thought of giving sparkling sake its reason for being a part of the Singapore culinary scene. To do so, they created two different yakitori platters in February this year that went really well with sparkling sake. The Mixed Kushiyaki Platter and Mixed Kushiyaki and Agemono Platter contained a wide array of grilled and deep-fried skewers to let diners enjoy a diverse range of flavors paired with a glass of sparkling sake! The aeration in the sake helped extract and enhance the flavours of the ingredients to better bring out the taste profile of each dish.

Singapore River Signatures 2022 Diner’s Choice

With the re-opening of Singapore, Ikigai participated in Singapore River Signatures, which is the annual food festival to recognise stellar F&B establishments along the Singapore River. The brand was pleased to announce earlier this month that after tabulation of the judges’ scores from the food-tasting sessions of the Top 30 Restaurants, Ikigai Izakaya was selected as one of the Singapore River Signatures 2022 Top 10 Signatures for Hamachi.

Besides its unpretentious and delicious food, diners at Ikigai also ravish the pleasant environment with sounds of feel-good sunset tunes from 3 pm onwards. The meaning of Ikigai is “reason for being”. Esoteric and zen as it may sound, the izakaya was actually conceptualised with the simple aim of creating a dining establishment with a real reason for being a part of the culinary scene in Singapore: from ingenious dishes that give ingredients a reason for being a part of their menu to diners having a reason for being at Ikigai by the river.

- Advertisement 2-

It is evident from Ikigai’s participation and selection among the Top 10 Signatures for Himachi at the Singapore River Signatures 2022 that the restaurant has gone above and beyond to provide an unforgettable experience for its diners at Singapore River.

Read More News:

Related Posts