‘I’m a victim, not conspirator’ says Nora Fatehi on Sukesh fraud case; trouble mounts for Jacqueline

India, Sept. 16 — Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, who was questioned on Thursday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police over her involvement with jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, claimed in front of the officers that she was a ‘vicitim of the conspiracy’ and not the ‘conspirator’. Fatehi was questioned for at least six hours at its Mandir Marg headquarters in connection with the Rs.200 crore money laundering case. The EOW also questioned Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to Sukesh.

During the interrogation, Nora told the police that she was a “victim of the conspiracy and not a conspirator” in the case and showed the screenshots of her chats with Sukesh to them.

She detailed her visit to the “charity” event in Tamil Nadu and said she was invited by Afsar Zaidi, the promoter of Exceed Entertainment Private Limited, and that the event was organised by Super Car Artistry.

On being asked about who paid for her travel and other expenses, she took the name of Leena Paul, to the “best of her knowledge”, and claimed that she owns Nail Artistry.

Nora also denied that she had insisted on a BMW 5 Series Car for attending the event. The actor said that she was actually gifted the car as a “token of love and generosity” and that she had refused it at first. She also told the officers that Leena met her at an event and gifted her a Gucci bag and an iPhone and connected her call with her husband, who Leena said was a “big fan” of Nora. It was only then when she came to know she was being gifted a BMW, she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez also appeared before the economic offences wing in the case, where she was confronted with Pinky Irani. An ANI report said that Jacqueline and Pinki Irani engaged in a war of words during the Delhi Police interrogation.

Sukesh had reportedly initially only tried to trick Nora but when he was unsuccessful in his attempt, he tried his hands on Jacqueline.

According to an ANI report, Jaqueline was so convinced and influenced by Chandrashekhar that she would call him the “man of her dreams” and was thinking of marrying him.

Speaking to ANI, Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravinder Yadav said, “There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something was fishy.”

Nora Fatehi is likely to turn witness in the Delhi police case but the investigation is still on.

