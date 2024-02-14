Impeached: Alejandro Mayorkas is out amid border crisis turmoil

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Democratic Senate in 2021, faced a historic impeachment on Feb. 13, marking only the second instance of a presidential cabinet member being impeached in the 236-year history of the United States government.

Mayorkas was impeached on two counts linked to his management of the border crisis, with the vote tallying 214–213, supported by nearly all Republicans and opposed by Democrats, resulting in a burst of applause in the chamber upon the announcement.

Mayorkas Impeached

This action echoed the resignation of former Secretary of War George Belknap in 1876 after the House passed five impeachment counts against him, though the Senate failed to convict him.

The House’s decision followed a previous failed attempt to impeach Mayorkas, with a tied 215–215 vote that was later adjusted to 216 against and 214 in favor, facilitated by Rep. Blake Moore’s parliamentary maneuver.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, absent from the previous vote due to health reasons, cast the decisive vote on Feb. 13, while three Republicans maintained their opposition to the impeachment resolution.

In response to the impeachment, a DHS spokesman criticized House Republicans for prioritizing political agendas over addressing border challenges, emphasizing Mayorkas’s decades-long dedication to public service and law enforcement.

Prioritizing political gain

Mia Ehrenberg expressed that history will remember House Republicans for prioritizing political gain over addressing critical border challenges, thus disregarding the Constitution. She criticized their unfounded accusations against Secretary Mayorkas, highlighting the lack of evidence or constitutional basis, and emphasized bipartisan opposition to their actions. Ehrenberg affirmed Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security’s commitment to safeguarding Americans despite the unwarranted attacks.

President Biden condemned the impeachment as unconstitutional partisanship, accusing House Republicans of exploiting border issues for political gain.

In a statement following the vote, the president expressed his belief that future generations will judge House Republicans harshly for their blatant display of unconstitutional partisanship. He criticized their actions as targeting a respected public servant solely for the sake of engaging in petty political maneuvers.

Cover Photo: YouTube