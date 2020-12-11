Home Asia Featured News In , Orang Asli run for the woods over fears of Covid-19...

In Johor, Orang Asli run for the woods over fears of Covid-19 in village

They moved into the nearby mangrove , fearing infection by Covid-19

in-johor,-orang-asli-run-for-the-woods-over-fears-of-covid-19-in-village

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 11 — A group of Orang Asli from have fled into the surrounding for fear of after a teacher in their village was suspected of being infected.

Berita Harian reported that authorities had started searching for the 15 families or 40 people from Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang in Iskandar Puteri following their disappearance two days earlier.

Kota Iskandar exco special coordinating committee chairman Pandak Ahmad was quoted as saying the 40 include and infants.

“They moved into the nearby mangrove , fearing by Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

“We already told then the teacher has undergone screening and tested negative, so they can return to the village,” he said.

Pandak added that he, the subdivision head, and village chief again scouted the nearby area yesterday and discovered hazards in the area where the group was sheltering, especially for and infants.

“Asides from this other factors including , and the use of temporary tents and sheds to live in was deemed unsuitable.

“We hope they will immediately move back to the village now that the issue has been cleared up,” he said.

- Advertisement -

is understood that over 800 people reside in 180 homes in Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

Copyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

COVID-19

China’s ‘vaccine diplomacy’: A global charm offensive

by Helen ROXBURGH with Poornima WEERASEKARA in Colombo As wealthy countries scramble to buy up the limited supply of big-name...
Read more
Featured News

LGE: Expect more credit rating downgrades if PN govt continues to bury its head in the sand

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 7 -- DAP's Lim Guan Eng has warned the to expect more sovereign credit rating...
Read more
COVID-19

China tests 250,000 people for Covid after new cluster emerges

China has tested more than a quarter of a million people for the coronavirus after a handful of new...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram