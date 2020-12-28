India: All the celebrity weddings of 2020

- Advertisement -

India, Dec. 28 — Celebrity weddings are usually a grand affair scream opulence with celebrations lasting for days and having eminent personalities from the film fraternity in attendance. However, the big fat Indian weddings turned low-key amid the pandemic this year even for celebrities who tied the knot in 2020. From Rana Dagubbati to Neha Kakkar to Kajal Aggarwal, here’s a round of celebrities who got married during Covid-19 pandemic.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

After much speculations, actor Gauahar Khan got hitched to love of her life, actor-dancer Zaid Darbar in a low-profile wedding on December 25. The celebrations lived up to the couple’s hashtag #GaZabKaHaiDin that went on for a few days and concluded with a grand reception with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, designer Manish Malhotra, among many others in presence.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

#DhanaSaidYuz happened after Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got ‘rokafied’ in August toDhanashree Verma, a choreographer and YouTuber. The pair got engaged in September right before Chahal flew for IPL, and got hitched in a small, private ceremony on December 22 in Gurugram after he returned from his Australia trip.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Many fans took wedding announcement of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on October 9 as a prank but the couple got hitched as per Hindu and Sikh rituals on October 24. Their wedding festivities hastagged #NehuDaVyah spanned over a number of days, with functions taking place in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal who has made quite a mark in Telugu and Tamil film fraternity married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony surrounded by immediate families in Mumbai on October 30.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Wedding bells rang for Baahubali starrer Rana Daggubati soon after he announced his relationship with designer and long-time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in May. The couple tied the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios in low-key wedding ceremonies with closed family and friends in attendance.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal

In an intimate ceremony, TV host and singer Aditya Narayan, and son of famous singer Udit Narayan married long-term girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal at Mumbai’s famous ISKCON temple in Juhu. The duo tied the knot on senior Narayan’s birthday, December 1.

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh

Away from the hustle-bustle of the city, choreographer-actor Punit J Pathak married his beloved girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh at a resort in Lonavala on December 11. The wedding rituals and festivities lasted for two days.

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

TV actor Niti Taylor married her fiance Pariskshit Bawa on August 13 in a quiet, small affair at a Gurudwara in Gurugram. Taylor, Known for her work in popular television serials, took to social media in October to make the wedding public. She was engaged to Bawa, an army officer for two years.

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan

Popular for his role in TV serial, Sasural Simar Ka, actor Manish Raisinghan got married to his girlfriend and actor Sangeita Chauhan in a close-knit ceremony. The two who met and fell in love on the sets of television show Ek Shringar Swabhiman (2016) got married on June 30 amid the lockdown at a Gurudwara in Juhu, Mumbai, in a small ceremony.

Sana Khan and Anas Syed

Soon after a shocking exit from the entertainment industry, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sana Khan surprised her fans with yet another news, her wedding with Surat-based businessman Anas Sayed. The two exchanged vows on November 20 as per traditional rituals.

Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang

Known for her role in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, actor Kamya Punjabi married long-time sweetheart, Shalabh Dang, a healthcare professional in an intimate wedding in a Gurudwara on February 10.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma who met on the sets of TV show, Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi, were set to take the big plunge on April 15. But amid the lockdown, the duo decided to have a court marriage instead and donated the money to the needy.

