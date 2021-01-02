Home International COVID-19 India holds drills ahead of mass inoculation drive

India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass inoculation drive

The drills saw 25 workers receive dummy at each of the centres to be used across the country in a test run ahead of the launch

india-likely-to-start-the-new-year-with-a-covid-vaccine,-hints-dcgi

AFP
AFP

InternationalCOVID-19
India on Saturday staged nationwide drills to start one of the ’s biggest vaccination programmes as the drug regulator prepared to approve the first vaccine.

A government panel on Friday recommended use of the AstraZeneca- University shot and the first injections could be given in the coming week after the Control of India gives final approval.

India, which has the world’s second highest number of cases — more than 10.2 million — has set an ambitious target of inoculating 300 million of its 1.3 billion people by mid-2021.

Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine producer, has already stockpiled tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s Covishield ready for the campaign and  96,000 health workers have been trained for the inoculation drive.

The drills saw 25 health workers receive dummy at each of the centres to be used across the country in a test run ahead of the launch.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said the exercise would help build expertise “so that the upcoming vaccination drive may proceed without any glitch.” He has also called for a campaign to counter “misleading rumours” that may scare people off getting the vaccine.

While India is only second to the for the number of cases, its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak of 90,000 plus cases daily and its fatality rate is lower than other badly affected countries.

Britain and Argentina this week authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine while the World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the rival -BioNTech vaccine.

Covishield is expected to get more use in India as it can be stored and transported under normal refrigeration while the Pfizer shot needs ultra low temperatures for storage.

© Agence -Presse

