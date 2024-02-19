India’s performance, rankings, and scores at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships

The Indian women’s badminton team made history by winning a historic gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024. The squad was headed by emerging star Anmol Kharb and PV Sindhu’s outstanding performance. The esteemed occasion took place in Shah Alam, Malaysia, from February 13 to February 18. This is a historic victory because it is India’s first-ever gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Even though the Indian men’s team had already won two bronze medals in 2016 and 2020, the women’s team’s accomplishment marks a revolutionary first and solidifies their position on the podium of regional badminton prowess.

India’s strong teams, which included notable players like HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty, demonstrated their abilities in both the men’s and women’s badminton competitions in an exciting display of badminton. Despite fighting bravely, the men’s team lost in the quarterfinals after facing formidable opponents from Group A—the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong China. The captivating performances reverberated throughout the badminton arena, making a lasting impression on the international scene.

Group A men’s standings for the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships

Position Team Played Won Lost Points MF MA GD 1 China 2 2 0 2 8 2 +6 2 India 2 1 1 1 6 4 +2 3 Hong Kong China 2 0 2 0 1 9 -8

Each tie in the exciting group stage had five rubbers, consisting of two doubles matches and three singles matches. Teams within each group competed fiercely against one another in a round-robin manner over one leg, trying to be the best. Only the top two teams from each group would secure coveted quarterfinal positions, thus the stakes were high.

Notably, the Indian women’s team was placed in Group W, where their path to the elimination round took an unusual detour. Since Group W consisted solely of China and India, these strong teams automatically progressed to the next round. The road to victory was a story of skill, cunning, and perseverance that laid the groundwork for the exciting knockout stages that were ahead.