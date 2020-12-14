Home International wants to lure to build rocket launch site

Indonesia wants to lure SpaceX to build rocket launch site

SpaceX last week launched a prototype Starship rocket from Texas which hopes will be used for Mars missions

This SpaceX frame grab image a stabilized SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket prototype after taking off at the company's Boca Chica, Texas facility during an attempted high-altitude launch test on December 9, 2020. (Photo by Handout / SPACEX / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SPACE X " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

has invited Tesla boss Elon Musk to build a launch site for his ’s rocket in the Southeast Asian country, pointing out the benefits of a location next to the equator, officials said.

“Indonesia has several areas located near to the equator,” Jodi Mahardi, spokesman of Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Ministry, told AFP on Monday.

“The cost of SpaceX’s rocket launch will be lower because its satellite won’t need any manoeuvring to adjust its orbit to the equator,” he added.

President Joko Widodo officially extended the invitation to the ’s second-richest person in a telephone conversation on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Indonesia’s space agency announced last year a plan to build its first spaceport on the island of Biak, off the north coast of the island of New Guinea and has been in talks with foreign partners.

SpaceX last week launched a prototype Starship rocket from Texas which hopes will be used for Mars missions. The rocket crashed on landing but Musk was upbeat, saying they got all the data they needed from the experimental flight.

Musk and Widodo, along with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut B. Pandjaitan, also discussed investment opportunities for Tesla in Indonesia, according to a press statement.

The pioneering electric car company is reportedly eyeing Indonesia’s large nickel reserves, a key component for its batteries.

- Advertisement -

“Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo by planning to send his team to Indonesia in January to explore all the opportunities for this collaboration,” the ministry statement said.

However, Mahardi said no exact date had been confirmed.

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Airbnb doubles in US market debut, gaining elite status

by Juliette MICHEL Airbnb shares more than doubled in a sizzling US market debut Thursday which vaulted the home-sharing platform...
Read more
Featured News

Pornhub rocked by child abuse, rape video claims

by Anne-Sophie THILL Adult content giant Pornhub is in turmoil over claims it turned a blind eye to videos of...
Read more
Featured News

Shoppers flock to England’s reopened high streets as lockdown ends

by Callum PATON Shoppers returned to England’s high streets Wednesday as shops reopened following the end of a four-week coronavirus...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram