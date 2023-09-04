Anti-inflammatory drinks that you should be consuming

The effect of drinks on our health cannot be underestimated. Here’s a list of drinks that will definitely help you improve chronic inflammation.

Aside from eating right in terms of good fats, vegetables, fruit and fish, beverages can also help you combat inflammation.

An important consideration when it comes to anti-inflammatory drinks is to skip ones that are high in sugar and saturated fat.

Here are a few must have drinks to include in your diet for a healthy lifestyle: (excerpt from EatingWell)

Green Tea

Green tea contains epigallocatechin 3 gallate or EGCG which has anti-inflammatory benefits according to a research paper published in 2023. It’s important however not to add sugar as that’s linked to even higher levels of inflammation.

Orange Juice

100% orange juice contains natural sugars along with Vitamin C and thiamin.

Orange juice is said to be linked to a reduction of interleukin 6 which is a marker of inflammation.

According to a study in the journal of Food and Nutrition Research adults who drank 750 millimeters or 3 cups of orange showed better anti-inflammatory and oxidative stress markers.

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate has polyphenols which are proven to have anti-inflammatory benefits. Drinking pomegranate juice is also said to help with lowering blood pressure.

Green juice

Any combination of green juice such as watercress, spinach or kale is also great for inflammation. Watercress contains a compound called phenylethyl isothiocyanate or PEITC which has anti oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Beetroot juice

Beetroot is a natural source of betalains and plays a role in eliminating oxidative and nitrative stress which provides anti-inflammatory benefits. Beet juice can often be purchase directly or made at home.

Milk

Milk may have been getting a bad rap lately but it does not cause inflammation and according to the Journal of the American College of Nutrition it may even have anti-inflammatory properties.

