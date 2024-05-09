Inflation woes are Trump’s leverage to fuel 2024 comeback bid

The battleground for the 2024 presidential race is heating up as presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and his supporters launch a relentless assault on the Biden administration’s handling of inflation woes. With skyrocketing gas and grocery prices becoming the focal point, Trump aims to ride this wave of economic discontent back to the White House.

According to a recent report by Axios, Trump is strategically positioning himself to capitalize on the public’s frustration with inflation, which has severely affected President Joe Biden’s approval ratings. With voters consistently ranking inflation as their top concern, Trump sees an opportunity to hammer Biden’s economic policies while offering his vision for a second term.

That report notes that Trump’s non-incumbent status allows him to lob criticisms from the sidelines, effectively building a significant economic polling advantage.

Trump proposals: Recipe for inflation woes

However, amidst the barrage of attacks, some of Trump’s economic proposals have largely escaped scrutiny.

Economists and Wall Street analysts warn that at least four of Trump’s economic initiatives carry substantial inflationary risks. These include calls for universal tariffs, lower interest rates, reduced taxes, and immigration restrictions. Trump’s former trade chief, Robert Lighthizer, has even proposed devaluing the U.S. dollar, a move that could send prices of imported goods soaring and further exacerbate inflationary pressures.

Adam Tooze of Columbia University cautions that Trump’s economic plans are a surefire “recipe” for inflation, echoing concerns raised by James Singer, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign. Singer warns that Trump’s proposals could bring economic chaos and instability, hike costs for working families, and send inflation levels skyrocketing.

On the flipside, Trump’s most significant asset in the inflation discourse lies in his track record – during his initial term, the average annual inflation rate remained below 2%, until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed economic turmoil.

