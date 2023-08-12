Shocking Twist: Influencer Lil Tay’s family asserts she’s alive, alleges hacking of Instagram account

Rapper and influencer Lil Tay silenced a storm of speculation surrounding her alleged demise as she took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday to quell the unsettling rumors that had circulated about her supposed passing.

As the online frenzy reached a fever pitch, a statement attributed to Lil Tay emerged, asserting that her Instagram account had fallen victim to the clutches of a malicious third party.

The perpetrator exploited the platform to unleash a barrage of false information and unsettling rumors, leaving the star’s fans and followers reeling in confusion.

Instagram compromised

TMZ, a reliable source in the entertainment world, echoed the influencer’s sentiments, sharing an official statement from the teen herself. “My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me,” the statement read, shedding light on the distressing situation.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, remained tight-lipped in the face of these allegations, declining to comment on whether the account had indeed fallen victim to a hacking incident.

Despite the courageous attempt by Lil Tay to put the record straight, US media reaching the rapper, her mother Angela Tian and her brother Jason Tian proved unsuccessful, leaving a lingering air of mystery.

In an emotional twist, the young rapper revealed her struggle to cope with the fallout from the incident.

Lil Tay: Dead, then Alive

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she expressed.

The turmoil of the past 24 hours took an evident toll on the young star, who found herself inundated with distressing phone calls from well-wishers while attempting to navigate the aftermath of the hack.

The saga took a darker turn when questions arose about the authenticity of a post that had surfaced earlier. The post, referring to Lil Tay as “Claire,” had announced a heartbreaking and unexpected loss, plunging her fans into grief. The statement alluded to the passing of Lil Tay’s brother, Jason Tian, and detailed the family’s profound sorrow.

Or was everything a publicity stunt?

