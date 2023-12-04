The two ingredients that cardiologists say you should have for breakfast

Heart health is something that everyone is striving for all the time. The best way to keep your heart healthy is to start your day with a good heart-friendly breakfast.

Board-certified cardiologist David Sabgir MD says one of the biggest favours you can do yourself is to have avocado and toast for breakfast.

“It’s simple, quick and perfect for getting in those good fats and fiber, which support my heart health. And I especially love that it fills me up,” says Sabgir.

It’s a simple combination of avocado and toast. It has both dietary fiber and unsaturated fats. A 100-gram serving of avocado contains six grams of fiber and nearly 10 grams of mono-saturated fat.

According to research, monosaturated fats can help reduce bad cholesterol levels in your blood, which can, in turn, lower your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Also, whole-grain toast is a good source of dietary fiber which makes it the perfect pairing with creamy avocado.

Add some protein

This combination however does lack protein so you can complete your meal by adding a hard boiled egg or cottage cheese. You can also swap the bread for a slice of sweet potato if you want a gluten-free high-fiber breakfast.

Top 5 ingredients for heart health

Dr Sabgir says the top five ingredients for heart health in his book are avocados, whole grains (toast or oats), smoked salmon, nuts and seeds and eggs.

The American Heart Association says that it can also help reduce bad cholesterol in your blood which lowers your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Exercise

However it’s not just about the food. Making sure you get in enough movement is also integral to heart health. “I truly believe that walking is medicine and that at any age and any ability level, the simple act of walking and rolling can have the power to change lives.”

