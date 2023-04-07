Instagram model passes away in tragic accident after hanging out of car 

The life of an Instagram model might not be as glamorous as one thinks it is. Recently, an Instagram model died after trying to do a stunt by hanging outside of a car window. Twitter users are not as sympathetic towards the late model as many might expect.

The 35-year-old Russian woman, Natalia Bordodina, who is originally from Moscow, dies naked while the driver records her on a phone. As she hangs out of the window, something shocking happens and she hits a lamp post, leading to her death.

Reports from Russian media indicate that she was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she eventually succumbed to her serious injuries. During the time of her death, she has an 8-year-old son. It is unclear what was her thought process when she did this.

The incident happened all the way back in 2017. However, the video of the incident is resurfacing all over Twitter.

Twitter users react to the Instagram model passing away

I know people are upset about how other people in the comments are making jokes and being flippant about her death, but at the end of the day, this is TWITTER. People are going to be unfiltered here whether you or I like it or not. I still created my account at my own risk. — Exodus (@Exodus_04_) April 7, 2023

There are an array of rude comments towards the Instagram model and they are not holding back any remarks. However, there is one user that is standing up and saying that Twitter is the place for such comments. It is still unfortunate to talk about the dead in such a horrific manner.

She already had a kid(s?) and was not going to have any more anyways. Darwin awards do not apply and the whole concept is utterly ghey and r-tarded — Bo_Diddley (@BosephDidley) April 6, 2023

Others are saying that the natural selection theory is taking its course after this accident. Despite this comment, there are others raising the fact that she already has a child. Another Twitter user criticises the theory as it is not related to this incident.

TEETH. and a nice smile — vintage son𒉭 (@thatguy09222001) April 6, 2023

Comments about exposing her chest area is another topic that Twitter users are heavily discussing about. However, there are some that are trying to talk in a nicer manner about the dead. Those comments state that she has a nice smile and nice teeth instead of making lewd comments.

