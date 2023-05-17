Rising, intensifying violence against LGBTQIA seen

According to a recent briefing by the Department of Homeland Security, there has been a significant increase and escalation in the prevalence of violence targeting the LGBTQIA community.

“These issues include actions linked to drag-themed events, gender-affirming care, and LGBTQIA+ curricula in schools,” DHS said.

LGBTQIA WOES

The agency has also warned that the factors driving threats and calls for violence against the LGBTQIA+ community have the potential to escalate and result in an increased likelihood of attacks targeting more extensive locations, including public spaces and healthcare facilities associated with the community.

DHS analysts have likewise highlighted online conversations on social media platforms that glorify the recent tragic shooting at a church school in Nashville.

It stated that incidents of high-profile attacks on educational institutions and religious organizations, such as the recent shooting in Nashville, have historically inspired individuals to carry out similar copycat attacks.

Laws

Legislation viewed by critics as specifically aimed at the LGBTQIA community has been proposed by politicians in Tennessee, Florida, and other states under Republican leadership in recent months.

In March 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, which has been derogatorily referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents.

The bill introduced prohibited teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Recently, the Florida Board of Education extended these limitations to apply to all grade levels.

In a similar vein, Tennessee became the first state to impose restrictions on public drag performances, as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed HB 9 and SB 3 into law. These bills criminalize “adult cabaret performances on public property” or any location where minors may be able to view them.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge issued a temporary block on the law last month, deeming it overly broad and ambiguously written.

Currently, at least 14 states have enacted laws or policies that impose restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare for individuals below the age of legal adulthood, which marks the threshold for legal maturity.

Citing hate crime statistics from the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security reports that approximately 20% of all reported hate crimes in 2021 across the country were driven by biases associated with sexual orientation and gender.

