Home International fans assemble: Mechanical engineer creates realistic-looking suit. Netizens cannot stop...

Iron Man fans assemble: Mechanical engineer creates realistic-looking suit. Netizens cannot stop ‘marvelling’ over

"This is absolutely amazing work! I would literally go everywhere in that suit lol".

iron-man-fans-assemble:-mechanical-engineer-creates-realistic-looking-suit.-netizens-cannot-stop-‘marvelling’-over-it

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 23 — Are you an Iron Man fan? Have you seen all the and read many comic about inventor turned superhero ? If so, then these posts by a mechanical engineer named Emily might tickle your fancy. The engineer has created a suit that resembles the armour donned by fictional characters in the Universe. Seeing how Emily reached this feat and what the result looks like may leave you in awe.

Emily shared these posts from her account @emily.the.engineer. She details how she made the suit using 3D printers and various other materials in numerous videos. Check out one such recording which the engineer is explaining her progress:

After much experimentation, dedication, and some top-notch engineering, Emily shared the result with her . This clip, shared on December 18, is captioned, “My face when I saw the painted suit for the first time”.

Check out what the suit finally ended up looking like and Emily’s pleased expression below:

- Advertisement -

Now that’s some ‘marvellous’ engineering, pun intended. And if you thought so too, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and sharing platform, Emily’s posts have captured netizens’ attention. The showing the finished suit has nearly 61,500 likes and has simultaneously accumulated many loving comments from netizens.

Here’s what people said about the suit. One person wrote, “This is absolutely amazing work! I would literally go everywhere in that suit lol”.

“Okay, that’s really cool,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

- Advertisement -

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Vaginal weightlifting: Malaysian expert highlights ways to lift with vagina for better sexual arousal

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 18 -- Weightlifting has always been the practice to tone your biceps, chest, legs, abs and...
Read more
Featured News

California judge allows San Diego strip clubs to stay open

A San Diego judge has ruled that two local strip clubs can stay open, despite an explosion in Covid...
Read more
COVID-19

Vaccines effective against new virus strain: German health minister

European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram