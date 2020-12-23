iron-man-fans-assemble:-mechanical-engineer-creates-realistic-looking-suit.-netizens-cannot-stop-‘marvelling’-over-it

- Advertisement -

India, Dec. 23 — Are you an Iron Man fan? Have you seen all the movies and read many comic books about billionaire inventor turned superhero Tony Stark? If so, then these posts by a mechanical engineer named Emily might tickle your fancy. The engineer has created a suit that resembles the armour donned by fictional characters in the Marvel Universe. Seeing how Emily reached this feat and what the result looks like may leave you in awe.

Emily shared these posts from her Instagram account @emily.the.engineer. She details how she made the suit using 3D printers and various other materials in numerous videos. Check out one such recording which shows the engineer is explaining her progress:

After much experimentation, dedication, and some top-notch engineering, Emily shared the result with her fans. This clip, shared on December 18, is captioned, “My face when I saw the painted suit for the first time”.

Check out what the suit finally ended up looking like and Emily’s pleased expression below:

Now that’s some ‘marvellous’ engineering, pun intended. And if you thought so too, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, Emily’s posts have captured netizens’ attention. The video showing the finished suit has nearly 61,500 likes and has simultaneously accumulated many loving comments from netizens.

Here’s what people said about the suit. One person wrote, “This is absolutely amazing work! I would literally go everywhere in that suit lol”.

“Okay, that’s really cool,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

