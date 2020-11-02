Home Asia Featured News Ismail Sabri: High risk of Covid-19 spreading during year-end monsoon floods, but...

Ismail Sabri: High risk of Covid-19 spreading during year-end monsoon floods, but govt is ready

"But, from preparations to face floods, we are ready to face it as I mentioned, God willing we are prepared," he adds

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 1 — There is high risk of spreading during efforts and at centres during the monsoon season typically at the end of the year, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob acknowledged.

In a press briefing today, Ismail Sabri said, however, that the is prepared in the event of such floods amid the Covid-19 .

“We also understand if there is – when floods happen, they will be moved to centres, where they stay on the floor, in tents, there are many people, many sharing the toilets. All this is a high risk to those stay there.

“That is one thing, that is for those have been evacuated. During evacuation itself, the aid to evacuate is also another thing. Having to those who are unable to walk, having to carry (them), physical contact is involved.

“All these, we are thinking how to solve , we have made preparations, discussions towards that. However, let all of pray that floods will not happen. Because although the monsoon season is November, December, January, recently there is no flood, and we pray that it will not happen.

“But, from preparations to face floods, we are ready to face it as I mentioned, God willing we are prepared,” he added.

Ismail Sabri was responding to a question on the steps that the government would be taking to prevent Covid-19 cases from spreading at flood evacuation centres in the event of flooding.

