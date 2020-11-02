ismail-sabri:-high-risk-of-covid-19-spreading-during-year-end-monsoon-floods,-but-govt-is-ready

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 1 — There is high risk of Covid-19 spreading during flood evacuation efforts and at evacuation centres during the monsoon season typically at the end of the year, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob acknowledged.

In a press briefing today, Ismail Sabri said, however, that the government is prepared in the event of such floods amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also understand if there is flood evacuation – when floods happen, they will be moved to evacuation centres, where they stay on the floor, in tents, there are many people, many sharing the toilets. All this is a high risk to those who stay there.

“That is one thing, that is for those who have been evacuated. During evacuation itself, the aid to evacuate is also another thing. Having to transport those who are unable to walk, having to carry (them), physical contact is involved.

“All these, we are thinking how to solve it, we have made preparations, discussions towards that. However, let all of us pray that floods will not happen. Because although the monsoon season is November, December, January, recently there is no flood, and we pray that it will not happen.

“But, from preparations to face floods, we are ready to face it as I mentioned, God willing we are prepared,” he added.

Ismail Sabri was responding to a question on the steps that the government would be taking to prevent Covid-19 cases from spreading at flood evacuation centres in the event of flooding.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online