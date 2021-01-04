Home International COVID-19 Israel plans 2 million vaccinated by end of January

Israel plans 2 million vaccinated by end of January

As of Friday, one million people had received their first injection

the-13-covid-19-vaccines-in-the-final-stages-of-testing-to-be-used-in-malaysia

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19
- Advertisement -

Israel said Sunday two million people will have received a two-dose by the end of January, a pace Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasts is the world’s fastest.

Starting on December 19, when Netanyahu got his first jab, Israel launched an aggressive push to administer the made by -German pharma alliance Pfizer-BioNTech.

Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levy said that because of the enthusiastic takeup, Israel would be easing the speed of vaccination to eke out .

The vaccine must be given in two separate jabs, administered three weeks apart.

- Advertisement -

“We are slowing the pace of vaccinations of the first dose, so that we can keep reserved stock for a second dose for all those got a first shot,” Levy told public broadcaster KAN.

But he added that around a fifth of Israel’s people, starting with health workers and those over 60, would have had both shots by the end of this month.

“By the end of January, we shall have innoculated two million residents, most of them elderly,” he said.

As of Friday, one million people had received their first injection.

- Advertisement -

“We are breaking all the records,” Netanyahu said Friday, during a visit to the Israeli Arab city of Umm Al-Fahm, where the millionth jab was reported administered.

“We are ahead of the entire world,” the premier said.

The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics said in a year-end statement that Israel’s population stood at 9.29 million.

The figure includes annexed east Jerusalem, where Israeli sovereignty is not recognised by most of the community.

- Advertisement -

The health ministry said on Sunday that 435,866 people in Israel had so far tested positive for the since the first confirmed case was reported in February. Almost 3,400 people have died, said.

The ministry said on Friday that had confirmed 18 local cases of a of first detected in .

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

French-Irish teen’s death ‘misadventure’: Malaysian coroner

by Patrick Lee A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by "misadventure" after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a...
Read more
Celebrity

This is how Leonardo DiCaprio improvised a scene in controversial ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Most of the time, actors are required to stick to a script, but once in a while some actors...
Read more
Featured News

Crowds throng Wuhan, where pandemic began, to celebrate New Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dwtsoOjh-E Thousands of New Year revellers packed into the centre of Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected,...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram