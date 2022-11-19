Israeli pop star sticks it to Kanye West at MTV EMA’s with statement-making outfit

- Advertisement -

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel really stuck it to Kanye West at the MTV EMAs on November 13 with a bold reaction to his anti-semitic remarks.

The 21-year-old wore a midriff-baring outfit which had photographs of Kanye West (now known as Ye) and was bejewelled with the Jewish Star of David.

She said her look was meant to make a strong statement. “As a woman, as a young artist and as a Jew, I just had to react,” said Kirel.

Kirel is famous in Israel and will represent the country in the Eurovision Song Contest. She has been named the best Israeli act for the sixth year running.

“I had this idea that came to my head; after all the anti-Semitic things that Kanye said about Jewish people – and I’m Jewish – I knew I had to have something that will be powerful on the red carpet. I really wanted it to be a message and not just a regular outfit. And it takes some nerves, but I think the message was received,” she said in an interview with Variety.

The look was a mix of leather and gold with Kanye West’s face appearing on the pant legs and sleeves and was put together by her stylist Itai Bezaleli.

The EMAs were held in Düsseldorf, Germany and Kirel said that it was important to her to make a statement.

“After the Holocaust and all that history; it was very important to me to make a statement [there] and to bring my culture and represent Israel.”

She admits that the outfit was meant to be basically giving the finger to West. “I mean he said some bad stuff”.

Kirel also said that many people may have thought the outfit was a bit much but she was glad that Taylor Swift liked it. She was also quite starry eyed about meeting the singer saying, “When I saw her, she was just sitting there, and you know, I’ve got the Israeli chutzpah, so I was, like, I’m going to introduce myself.”

