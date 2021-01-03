Home International Italian proposes with a little help from his Covid gown

Italian nurse proposes with a little help from his Covid gown

Pungente contracted at the start of the pandemic in March, and in recent days was vaccinated

The nurse with the 'yes' and 'no' options written on his gown - Facebook

AFP
AFP

International
In , seems, love will always find a way — even in the time of coronavirus.

A post has gone viral after a male in a southern proposed to his girlfriend with the big question scrawled on the back of his head-to-toe protective clothing.

In the post, which had received over 500 “likes” by Saturday, Giuseppe Pungente shared a photo of himself in a corridor of the respiratory ward of the Ostuni hospital in Puglia, his back turned to the .

“Carmeli, do you want to marry me?” was the message written on the back of Pungente’s gown, with a “Yes” and “No” underneath.

In his ’s post, Pungente wrote that, as a nurse “in the front line in the against the ” who had recovered himself from Covid-19, “I’ve developed the idea that real is made of small and simple things….”

“Such as close friends, birth family and the one of the future, together with you, Carmen Pinto.”

The sixteenth message below his photograph was Pinto responding “YESSSSSSSSS” followed by seven heart emojis.

Pungente contracted Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic in March, and in recent days was vaccinated, La Repubblica daily reported.

© Agence -Presse

