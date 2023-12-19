Italian, UK and Albanian leaders on curbing illegal migration

The leaders of Italy, the UK, and Albania gathered in Rome this week in an effort to curb illegal immigration.

This year, the three heads of state have made their positions on illegal immigration quite clear, with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushing for a bill that will deport the asylum seekers who entered the country illegally through the English Channel to Rwanda and the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aiming to criminalize the activities of charity rescue ships in the Mediterranean.

Steps against illegal migration

The prime minister of Albania, Edi Rama, has also allied himself with both nations. Albania and the UK have already inked a deal that states that if Albanian illegal immigrants attempt to enter Britain once more, they will be deported back home right away.

On the other hand, Rama and Meloni also hammered out a deal that stipulates Italy can send its illegal immigrants over to Albany across the Adriatic Sea. Children and pregnant women, however, will be excluded from this deal.

Sunak and Meloni’s mutually advantageous partnership, however, suggests that they are prepared to go beyond the bounds of what the majority of people would consider to be morally right since rejecting the asylum seekers could mean rejecting a group of people who are in dire need of their assistance.

Nevertheless, putting their nation first, the premiers have committed to combating the growing influx of migrants on their own coastlines. In addition, the two prime ministers penned a “joint call for action” in October, urging other European leaders to look for a significant, long-term solution to the “greatest global challenges” they are currently facing.

Sunak’s Speech: ‘It will overwhelm our countries’

In his speech during the meeting, No. 10 pointed out that if they allow the issue to continue, their opponents may use it as a “weapon” and use it to destabilize their society.

“It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most,” Sunak said.

He also stated that if the answer to this problem requires them to revise their laws and lead an international discourse to amend post-war immigration regulations, then they will do so.

