Ivanka Trump also gets dragged into the mud as Democrats go after her

While Republicans grilled IRS agents about their investigation into Hunter Biden, Democrats turned their attention to Ivanka Trump.

Republicans continue to go after Biden’s son with the lowest blow occurring when Marjorie Taylor Greene took out pornographic pictures of the president’s son.

California representative Robert Garcia who is openly gay said that Hunter Biden did not have any position in the White House, unlike Ivanka and Jared Kushner. In a Queerty article, he was reported as saying, “I want to point out that no Biden family members hold government positions of any kind, This is of course in stark contrast to the Trump Crime Family,” he said.

Ivanka and Chinese trademark

He also spoke about the scandal involving Ivanka Trump and Chinese trademarks where the Chinese government granted 16 trademarks to Ivanka’s fashion label three months after she announced that it would be shutting down.

He said that Kushner himself had shady business dealings referring to the Qatar government’s $1.2 billion rescue of his Fifth Avenue property and Saudi Arabia’ $2 billion contribution to his investment fund.

- Advertisement -

Ivanka up to now has remained unscathed from the entire Trump controversy. In fact, last month the New York City appeals court dismissed all charges against her in the $250 million lawsuit where her father’s family business was accused of fraud.

While Donald Trump looks like he is going to be at the courts for a long time, Ivanka has been travelling aorund the world in luxurious comfort of late.

However with Democrats going after her she may not find life as smooth sailing for long.

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Corte from New York also questioned why she escaped federal charges years ago. At the time she was accused of deceiving purchasers of units at the Trump Soho apartments.

Case dismissed

Later it was revealed that the District Attorney in charge of the case, Cyrus Vance was gifted $5,000 in campaign contributions from Donald Trump’s personal attorney, after which the case was dismissed.

- Advertisement -

Ivanka has also apparently taken to using her married surname of late, Kushner, in an attempt to distance herself from her father and his criminal charges, but who knows what may happen going forward as it took federal investigators five years to get Hunter Biden on tax and gun related charges.

Ivanka’s future remains to be seen.

Read More News

Non-binary person born as a man, removed his male genitalia for female genitalia and still wants to be a masculine person

The Photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts