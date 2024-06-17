Ivy League dreams: A path to prestige and prosperity

The eight elite institutions that make up the Ivy League continue to captivate the imaginations of students and parents alike, setting the gold standard for higher education.

These schools’ storied histories, renowned faculty, and impressive alumni networks remain the ultimate aspiration for many young scholars.

And it’s easy to see why. The Ivy League’s reputation for academic excellence is well-earned, with courses often led by top-tier leaders and experts in their fields.

This exceptional education translates into impressive outcomes for graduates. Ivy League alumni frequently secure lucrative positions at leading companies or venture into successful entrepreneurial endeavours. Harvard alums Matt Salzberg and Jennifer Hyman, who co-founded Blue Apron and Rent the Runway respectively, are prime examples of the heights Ivy grads can reach.

While these institutions are sometimes perceived as bastions for the wealthy, they also offer substantial financial aid to students from low-income backgrounds. This commitment ensures that financial barriers do not hinder access to an Ivy League education.

Here’s a closer look at the financial landscape and earnings potential for Ivy League graduates who received federal financial aid, as reported by the Department of Education’s College Scorecard:

Earnings potential of Ivy League graduates

The University of Pennsylvania

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $112,761

Average annual cost for students on federal aid: $26,138

Median debt at graduation: $15,715

Princeton University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $110,433

Average annual cost for students on federal aid: $8,143

Median debt at graduation: $10,320

Cornell University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $98,321

Average annual cost for students on federal aid: $29,651

Median debt at graduation: $14,000

Columbia University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $97,540

Average annual cost for students on federal aid: $23,497

Median debt at graduation: $21,500

Yale University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,961

Average annual cost for students on federal aid: $18,535

Median debt at graduation: $12,975

Dartmouth College

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,540

Average annual cost for students on federal aid: $31,120

Median debt at graduation: $17,500

Harvard University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,114

Average annual cost for students on federal aid: $19,500

Median debt at graduation: $14,000

Brown University

Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $87,811

Average annual cost for students on federal aid: $27,157

Median debt at graduation: $11,428

These figures highlight not only the impressive earning potential of Ivy League graduates but also the financial accessibility these schools strive to offer. Despite their elite status, they endeavour to welcome talented students from all economic backgrounds, ensuring that the dream of an Ivy League education remains within reach for many.

The average annual cost is defined by the Department of Education as “the average annual net price that a student who receives federal financial aid pays to cover expenses (e.g., tuition, living expenses) to attend a school”.

