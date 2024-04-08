Jackie Chan celebrates 70th birthday with an older look that got fans worried

Jackie Chan, the beloved actor and martial artist, celebrated his 70th birthday in style, but fans couldn’t help but notice how old he is now. Concerns arose after a photo of Chan sporting grey hair made rounds on social media, sparking worries about his health among his loyal supporters.

Addressing these concerns head-on, Chan reassured fans during his birthday celebration. He took to social media to share throwback pictures from his extensive Hollywood career, including various film sets where he left his mark.

Acknowledging the chatter about his appearance, particularly the “white beard” in the viral photo, Chan explained that it was all for a role in his latest movie. He emphasized his dedication to his craft, always ready to push boundaries, whether through daring stunts or transforming his appearance for a character.

Jackie Chan is 70 years old

“Even before today, numerous friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, your 70th birthday is approaching!'” he wrote. “Every time I encounter this figure, it gives me pause – am I 70 years old already?”

He went on to say: “However, after overcoming the initial shock, the second thought that crosses my mind is a wise saying from my elder brother, Sammo Hung: ‘Being able to age is a blessing.’

Reflecting on his journey to 70, Chan expressed gratitude for the wisdom shared by his colleague, Sammo Hung, who reminded him of the blessing of growing old, especially in their line of work. With 62 years in the entertainment industry under his belt, Chan radiated appreciation for the memories made and the continued opportunity to pursue his passion for filmmaking.

In closing, Chan thanked his fans for their unwavering support and well-wishes, extending his wishes for everyone’s happiness and health. As he continues to inspire audiences worldwide, Jackie Chan remains a timeless icon, reminding us all to embrace each milestone with gratitude and joy.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

