Jaehan of OMEGA X gets abused by company’s CEO

- Advertisement -

An OMEGA X fan took to social media to share their shocking eyewitness of the CEO abusing the members on October 23. A day later SBS posted a video regarding the abuse where OMEGA X’s CEO was seen hitting the members during OMEGA X’s world tour.

This week on Twitter, fans of the 11-member K-pop group have been rallying in the “#ProtectOMEGAX” movement on social media following the allegations of abuse by OMEGA X’s company, Spire Entertainment.

A video uploaded by Twitter user @hwi_418 showed the physical and verbal abuse by the company’s CEO, known as Kang after the group’s concert tour in Los Angeles.

“Guys, I was waiting for the Uber that I called outside, and I saw the company CEO hitting the members. I really didn’t know what to do since my hands were shaking so much. They were being hit right in front of me, but I couldn’t do anything,” @hwi_418 tweeted.

CEO Kang could be heard shouting at some of the members of the group in the audio recording. Spire Entertainment tried to shrug off the allegations but the video regarding the incident was later uploaded on SBS News’ official YouTube channel.

Following a post-performance dinner at a hotel, Kang told the boy group members, “Why do you think XXs (curse words) like you deserve to be loved by people? XXs who don’t know what it means to be loved is loved. I know how XXing calculated you are.” In particular, she reportedly yelled at Jaehan, who was sitting down with symptoms of panic. She said, “Get up. If you get sick like this every day, quit being an idol.”

In the video, the female CEO also forced the idol to stand up. “I know how many times I stumbled. I was so sick I could’ve died. Even though I was so sick I could’ve died, I worked all night,” she told him. Fellow member Taedong then tried to move Jaehan in front of the hotel lift. Kang then shouted, “You all did this to me. When I was having such a hard time, did you take care of me?”

Taedong then told CEO Kang that Jaehan had collapsed. As he protested, she said, “I’m already down (collapsed).” She then pulled Jaehan’s collar and knocked him to the floor. During the alleged assault, Jaehan was also seen sobbing until he got up from the floor and entered the lift. Following that, SBS reached out to the CEO for a statement. In response, she quickly denied the abuse allegations.

- Advertisement 2-

“I never yelled at the members, nor did I assault them,” CEO Kang insisted. She went on to explain, “I sat down in front of the hotel lift, and he (Jaehan) also sat down. I was really upset, so I said, ‘Have you ever protected me? Did you protect me when I was having a hard time?’”

Read More News:

BTS ARMY reacts as Jungkook sports specs while flying out of Seoul; Jin leaves for his Argentina concert with Coldplay

Related Posts

No related posts.