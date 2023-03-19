Jameela Jamil Discusses Oscar Season’s Weight Loss Injection Pressure

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has called out the extreme weight loss efforts by stars during the Oscar season. She said that many of them used weight loss injections. Jamil said that “weight loss becomes an Olympic sport during awards season.”

“The images last. But the methods aren’t sustainable, nor are they normally sustained, until the next awards season! Where again the images of ageless, weightless women are sued as a tool of aspiration.”

Jamil Faced Pressure

Jamil said that she “loved so many of the dresses, and the people in them; however, “it is an industry pressure and a result of tiny samples from designers that are straight of the runway from fashion month, that result in such a forced uniform thinness, and fear of wrinkles.”

She also said that some of the stars adhered to “unsustainable dieting and took weight loss injections.”

The actress who has always been vocal about the pressure to be thin in Hollywood and fat shaming in general spoke up about this culture at the Oscars as well.

“I just don’t want you to be triggered, or to make any sudden decisions, because of the images of impossible standards that come out today. It’s a temporary extreme. None of this last,” she said.

She did however say that her message does not apply to all the people at the Oscars.

Earlier this year, Jamil was also vocal about the use of diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss. Ozempic is an injection form medication that is used to improve blood sugar for those suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes Medication

“I have said what I have said about the potential harm of people using the diabetes medication for weight loss only. I fear for everyone in the next few years. Rich people are buying this stuff off prescription for upwards of $1,000. Actual diabetes are seeing shortages. It’s now a mainstream craze in Hollywood.

“I’m deeply concerned but I can’t change any of your minds because fatphobia has our generation in a chokehold,” she added.

