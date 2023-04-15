Jamie Foxx hospitalised for ‘medical complication’

It has been reported by CNN that Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is hospitalised in Georgia and is placed under observation. On Wednesday night, his daughter Corinne Fox shared on Instagram that her father had experienced a “medical complication,” adding that he is “on his way to recovery.”

Corinne did not share any further information about his medical condition.

Emergency Vehicle for Foxx

The source with knowledge of the event said Foxx was not transported by an emergency vehicle and it did not take place while on set of the Netflix film, “Back in Action,” which Fox is currently filming.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne Foxx said in statement on behalf of the Foxx family shared on Instagram late on Wednesday.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The actor was in Atlanta to film a new Nexflix comedy movie with Cameron Diaz, Back in Action. The movie is directed by Horrible Bosses helmer Seth Gordon. It also stars Glenn Close, “Fleabag” priest Andrew Scott and comedian Jamie Demetriou. Diaz came “out of retirement” for the project, her first in almost a decade.

Back In Action

Despite Gordon’s decision not to disclose the film’s plot, earlier this week, images leaked from the Atlanta set showed Foxx, Diaz and Close in a field cheering on a girls’ soccer team. Foxx wore what looked like a coach’s jacket with “Dragons” emblazoned on it and a whistle around his neck.

He starred in Django Unchained and Dreamgirls. He also won an Academy Award for the 2004 Ray Charles musical biopic Ray, and was also Oscar-nominated for Collateral that same year. He is an actor, comedian and Grammy-winning singer.

Photo above is from Instagram/Jamie Fox

