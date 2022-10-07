Jane Austen novel sells for £375,000

- Advertisement -

The most expensive Jane Austen novel ever has been sold for £375,000 and will be on display in the United Kingdom. The first edition novel is titled Emma and carries the inscription “from the author”.

According to a report from the Guardian, so far it has fetched the highest sale price in terms of printed work for any author. The three-volume book is currently at Chawton House, Hampshire. Chawton House is the former home of Austin’s brother, Edward. It now houses a research institution specializing in women’s writing.

According to London rare book dealer, Peter Harrington the book is the only presentation copy of an Austen novel with a written inscription in existence. The book is inscribed by the publisher instead of the writer as was the trend at the time. It was presented to her friend Anne Sharp, who was governess to Edward’s children.

Peter Harrington’s owner, Pom Harrington said the buyer had asked for this unique copy of Austen’s Emma to remain in England. The purchaser of the book is an American who wishes to remain anonymous.

“We immediately thought of Chawton House – given its connections to both Austen and her brother Edward. Chawton House’s support of early women’s literature made it the perfect choice, as Sharp served as confidante, cheerleader and sometime critic of Austen’s works.

“She was part of the intimate circle among whom Jane circulated copies of her novels and recorded their responses. Jane took Anne’s reaction to her novels seriously, asking her to be ‘perfectly honest’ in her assessments, and noted her comments in her logbook.”

The curator of Chawton House, Emma Yandle said; “When we heard the book had been sold we were worried it was going to disappear to America.”

The three volume edition published in 1815 will go on display at Chawton House early next year.

