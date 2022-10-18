Janhvi Kapoor’s jaw-dropping silhouette in a figure-hugging dress will leave you weak in the knees

- Advertisement -

Janhvi Kapoor also displayed her love for a bodycon dress recently as she posed for a photoshoot.

Bodycon dresses are never going out of fashion. This sultry sartorial trend is every fashionista’s go-to option for glamming up their look for any occasion with minimal effort. Even your favourite celebrities, be it Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, love this style statement and are often clicked wearing it while stepping out in the bay or attending any event.

Janhvi Kapoor also displayed her love for a bodycon dress recently as she posed for a photoshoot. The star slipped into a figure-hugging silk-satin ensemble for the pictures that will leave you weak in the knees.

On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor’s stylist took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor from a photoshoot. They showed the Mili actor serving gorgeous poses in a brown-coloured ensemble from the shelves of the label Self-Cntrd.

She teamed the outfit with killer high heels, matching accessories, and soft glam makeup – a signature look the star loves nowadays.

Additionally, Janhvi’s ensemble is a great option for your fancy brunch dates, travel diaries, late-night parties, and more. Keep scrolling to see the images and take styling tips from the star. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor gives fans a ‘jhalak of Sridevi’ in red saree for Mili event)

Coming to the brown silk-satin dress, it comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting Janhvi’s decolletage, halter straps extending from the bust, full-length sleeves, a front cut-out on the midriff, figure-hugging fit to accentuate her curves, and a calf-length hemline.

Janhvi accessorised the ensemble with contrasting purple-hued embellished stilettos, a matching top-handle mini bag, and statement rings. A centre-parted half-tied hairdo with a back puff and curled ends rounded it all off.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s pic in butterfly top, thigh-slit skirt serves a dream beach look)

As for the glam picks, Janhvi chose mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, a hint of mascara on the lashes, white nails, darkened eyebrows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and a beaming highlighter.

- Advertisement 2-

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mili, a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. It is her first collaboration with dad and producer Boney Kapoor and stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. It is set to hit the theatres on November 4.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

Read More News:

Guinness World Record officially names Monday ‘worst day of the week’

Related Posts