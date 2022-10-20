Janhvi Kapoor’s advice to sister Khushi Kapoor: ‘Don’t date an actor because.’

- Advertisement -

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Mili. The movie will be released on November 4. The actor has been busy with the film’s promotions.

In a recent interview, Janhvi was asked to share her advice for sister Khushi Kapoor, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut. Doling out two pieces of advice for Khushi, Janhvi said her sister should not date an actor.

She also advised Khushi to ‘know her worth’, adding she was ‘more than just her pedigree’. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor tells Boney Kapoor ‘papa tareef bas karo, odd lagta hai’ during Mili’s trailer launch

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018, months after the death of her actor-mother, Khushi will be seen making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

The upcoming Netflix film is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies Comics series, and will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. It will be released in 2023.

When asked to list her two pieces of advice for Khushi as she entered the film industry, Janvhi Kapoor told Film Companion, “Don’t date an actor. Just because I think the kind of girls me and her are, I just think it would be better.”

She continued to share her other advice for Khushi, and said, “Know your worth, know that you do have something to offer despite what faceless people on Instagram might say. I want her to know that she brings a lot to the table, more than just her pedigree.” Janhvi also added how Khushi dealt with criticism, especially on social media, was ‘her battle to fight’.

Apart from Mili, Janhvi has the comedy Mr and Mrs Mahi in pipeline. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, and also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi also has the romantic-comedy Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari the film is set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

