Kylie Jenner shares about her “baby blues”

- Advertisement -

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner revealed details of having postpartum “baby blues” after the birth of her second child, a son, whose name is not known.

The 25-year-old cosmetics mogul share the baby with rapper Travis Scott. The birth kicked off the second season of the show and it happened in early February. Entitled One Night in Miami during this week’s fifth episode, Kylie shared about her postpartum feelings as well as her embracing her body, even her “saggy tits”.

“It’s been really hard for me,” Kylie told her older sister Kendall Jenner. “I cried nonstop every day for the first three weeks.”

Kylie explained, “It’s just the baby blues and then it kinda goes away. I had it with Stormi too.”

“Your hormones are probably all over the place,” rationalized Kendall. Kylie responded, “No, I cried for, like, three weeks. Like, every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.”

While Kylie didn’t consult an actual doctor, she said a little Google search helped her realize she was only having the baby blues, not postpartum depression, because it only lasted for six weeks.

Since hitting the six-week mark, Kylie said, “I feel better mentally. I’m not crying every day so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”

Kylie then told Kendall she needed a night out since giving birth, so Kendall invited her to fly to Las Vegas with her for an 818 tequila event. And while Kylie said she wasn’t ready for “a little tiny Vegas mini dress,” she did say she feels really good about her body.

“I love my body and my saggy tits,” said Kylie. But, unfortunately for Kendall, in the end, Kylie bailed out on the Vegas trip last minute to stay home with her two kids.

- Advertisement 2-

‘I can’t a minidress right now. I’m just not there yet,’ Kylie says as Kendall says she’s, ‘setting yourself up for failure.’

‘Nothing’s stopping me. I’m feeling like really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like I love my body… my saggy tits and… I’m embracing my PP body… postpartum,’ Kylie admits.

‘I can’t wait for my PP drink, my PP body and we’re gonna PP all the way there, on the PP… the private plane,’ Kylie says, referring to her private jet.

‘P***y popping… party plane postpartum. PPPP,’ Kylie says with a laugh.

Later in the episode, Kendall reveals that Kylie backed out of the trip… though she let Kendall use her private plane to head to Las Vegas.

- Advertisement 3-

Kylie revealed in confession, ‘Sorry Kendall, I couldn’t make it to Vegas. I have two kids now and it just couldn’t work out – but I love you and have the best time.’

Read More News:

Related Posts