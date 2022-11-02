Kendall Jenner trolled for donning Toy Story ‘Jessie’ costume on Halloween

- Advertisement -

Kendall Jenner wore a costume with a sexy twist to Toy Story’s character Jessie but netizens were not happy with her outfit at all. The Halloween costume was meant to be a flirty version of the animated character but many people were simply not happy with her look.

She wore a large red hat, cropped shirt, cow-printed chaps and denim briefs and posted it on Instagram with a caption in keeping with the cartoon character that read: “Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy.”

Instagram comments from some of her 262 million followers include:

“It’s a kid’s movie WHY?!?”, one person asked. Another said, “Oh, now we’re sexualizing Kids’ animations Ayy?”, while multiple commenters told the model she “ruined” the children’s movie,” reads one comment.

“Why sexualize a character that is for children??? Seriously, why???,” a second added, which garnered a similar amount of likes,” said another.

“Sorry but in my opinion (despite you care [sic] about it or not) it’s not appropriate to make everything [hot] and sexy, leave something for kids for God’s sake,” said a third.

“Distasteful! Sorry…something about a child’s toy with its backside exposed is a turn off,” said someone else.

“This is ridiculous. It’s Halloween and you’re just sexualizing a child’s character,” reads another comment.

Some praised her however including Gigi Hadid who said it was “so good” and so did her sister Khloe Kardashian. Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant said it was cute.

Jenner, 26, who celebrates her birthday on Nov 3 has in the past dressed up as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire and also as Mario from the Super Mario game series. She also dressed up in a skin tight dress as a Martian from the Mars Attacks!, film but nothing has garnered as much controversy as this year’s costume with people even saying that their childhood has been ruined by her depiction of Jessie.

